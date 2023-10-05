Kerala atheist conference sees debate on Hindutva but ends up amplifying RW rhetoric

Targeting Islam in the age of Hindutva

Even though the speakers called themselves rationalists and free-thinkers, the speeches reflected the idea that having anti-Islamic, anti-Christian, and anti-Communist sentiments alone is what makes a person a free-thinker or a rationalist. While thinking beyond the constraints of religion is a major part of being a rationalist, most of the conference’s critique was limited to the Semitic religions. In fact, Hinduism and Hindu godmen faced little criticism in the event.

It is a fact that former believers of Islam and Christianity face severe backlash when they distance themselves from religion, sometimes even resulting in attacks, imprisonment, and murder. While such instances of religious fundamentalism cannot be ignored, a rationalist group that stops short of criticising Hindutva, an ideology that is considered as a threat to ethos of secularism and the Indian Constitution, cannot be said to be serving the right end.

Speaking in the debate on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), advocate C Shukkur said, “We live in a country where Muslims are attacked and alienated. In such a society, we should be compassionate towards them. We can be critical of the religion Islam, but Muslims should be left alone,” he said. Shukkur made this observation while speaking about the government’s ‘unspoken agenda’ behind promoting the UCC.

He said that the recent discussions about the UCC were started with Prime Minister Modi’s statement in June that we do not need two laws for one family in the country. Calling it an attempt to cause divisions between Hindus and Muslims, Shukkoor said, “It is a trap laid out by the Prime Minister, in which even representatives of esSENSE have fallen.” Ravichandran responded to this by saying, “Our stance has always been that Islam is toxic, but Muslims are lovely.”

In a later conversation with TNM, Shukkur said that esSENSE’s stance towards Hindutva is a soft one. “We cannot negate their role in developing scientific temper. In a society heavily influenced by religion, we need people who talk against it. Such critical discussions open our eyes and prevent our perception from being limited. In that way, it is welcome. They can criticise Islam and its ideology, Muslims should be left alone. What we see here is that when Muslims make a mistake, their (organisations like esSENSE) speeches and statements create an impression that all Muslims are like that. This cannot be ignored and should be called out,” he said. He added that rationalism and atheism should be discussed and we should strive to build a healthy society where people can follow their faith or move away from it if they wish to.

Speaking about esSENSE’s take on Hindutva, Shukkur said, “We cannot deny that they have failed in taking a strong stance against Hindutva forces. Their soft approach is dangerous to society as we have intellectuals and people occupying high positions entrenched in the ideology of Hindutva and practising casteism. We have to regularly reevaluate our stance and be careful about what we are talking about. Otherwise, the harmony in society will be endangered. This is not something we can ignore.”

During the UCC debate, CPI(M) state committee member Anil Kumar pointed out the apparent anti-Communist stand of esSENSE. He was speaking after Ravichandran criticised the CPI(M)’s stand against the UCC. Ravichandran said, “Women can be seen holding posters against the UCC. They are being controlled by the religious priesthood. The [CPI(M)] stand that the UCC will be implemented only if men and women come forward equally is absurd. Their aim is to support the top leadership of religions.” In response, Anil Kumar said, “The Communist party does not consider a religion-free society, where poverty is the norm, to be an ideal one … If Muslim women aren’t starving in Kerala today, the credit goes not to esSENSE but to the Communist party .”