Satirical skit at atheist conference in Kerala peddles stereotypes about the state

Caricatures of a Communist, an orthodox Muslim family, a Hindutva supporter, and a Christian cop feature in the esSENSE Global skit The Real Kerala Story. In its attempt to offer a satire of life in Kerala, the group of rationalists and free-thinkers beat the makers of The Kerala Story, the Hindi film criticised for peddling propaganda against the state and its Muslim population.

The Real Kerala Story – named after a hashtag used by people of the state to showcase positive stories of communal harmony and brotherhood – ridicules Communists and Muslims alike, portraying one as a hypocrite and the other as regressive. Love blossoms between the rationalist son of the Communist and the daughter of the Muslim family, who too is a rationalist. The 30-minute skit was staged during Litmus ’23, the annual atheist conference conducted by esSENSE Global on Sunday, October 1. It was directed by Gayathri Hema Suresh and Sree Kumar.

The makers' idea of a joke seems to be getting the Communist man to say ‘Laal Salaam’ every now and then, which for some reason makes his wife laugh. The man believes in Ayurveda and supports his party's rights to conduct temple festivals. The wife who mocks him for all this is someone who believes that the smoke of Pongala – the ritual of making payasam during a temple festival – is full of oxygen. The rationalist son bashes them both. The portrayals are caricaturish and leave you unamused, and the critique does little besides highlight the stereotypes about Communists and believers.