After Anil Kumar’s headscarves comment triggers row, CPI(M) rejects statement

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MV Govindan said everyone has the right to wear what they want. He was reacting to the controversial statement made by CPI(M) state committee member Anil Kumar, who claimed that it was because of the party’s influence that girls in Malappuram said no to headscarves.

Rejecting Anil Kumar’s statement, MV Govindan said, “No one should make suggestions or critical remarks over wearing an attire. Anil Kumar’s statement is not the party stand. It shouldn't have been made,” he said.

Anil Kumar had made the controversial statement on Sunday, October 1, while talking about the progressive stand taken by CPI(M) at the Litmus 23 meet, an atheist conference organised by some rationalist groups in Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. Litmus 23 has in the past been criticised for its anti-communist and anti-Islamist stand. Anil Kumar was criticising this ideology of the organisers.