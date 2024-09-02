Kerala actor & MLA Mukesh has a long history of making offensive ‘jokes’ about women

The allegations against Mukesh, made by a junior artist after the release of the Hema Committee report about the issues in the Malayalam film industry, brought back to the minds of many Mukesh’s often distasteful anecdotes and remarks about women, all ‘for laughs’. One of his stories, repeated in more than one public forum, concerned senior actor Jayabharathi. He’d go into detail about a card game that ‘Bharathi chechi’, he, and a few others had played once, during which she’d won a five rupee coin that she put into her blouse. “Everyone wanted that coin after that,” he’d say, pointing dramatically to where the coin had been. Then with a smirk he’d add that he was the one who won it from her while others would offer him bribes for it.

Another video clip that is now being shared has Mukesh attending a television programme and making a comment about a woman on the stage who was wearing a long red dress. After saying that it reminded him of the long red curtains in film theatres in the old days, he hummed a tune that used to be played when the curtains were finally raised. Then, with his characteristic modulation meant for the punchline, he added, “I wonder what will happen if that music is played now.”

Each time, his ‘jokes’ appear to work, with those sitting with him – women and men – bursting into laughter. The issue is not even about political correctness, when he actually names the women in question, who, if present – and the woman in red was – might feel the blood drain from their face while being forced to act casual about it.

The actor’s books that go by the keywords ‘Mukesh kathakal’ have a number of such episodes, where he jots down in crude detail stories of women, trying to make a joke out of it. The man does have a way with words and you cannot blame those who laugh on hearing his tales – it might take time to realise why it is offensive. He gives the right pauses, lets the moment sink in. He also laughs at himself, the blunders he’s made. Unfortunately, when it comes to women, there is, to use a Malayalam lingo, ‘no bell or brake’, he goes out of control. It’s not the same, sharing an ‘adult joke’ in the company of close friends and narrating it publicly, especially when it concerns real people.