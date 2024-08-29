100 women writers and activists demand Mukesh’s resignation

A group of 100 women have released a joint statement demanding the resignation of actor-politician M Mukesh from the post of MLA, as well as from the Film Policy Committee, following the sexual harassment allegations against him. The letter was signed by prominent women cultural figures and activists, including writers KR Meera, VP Suhara and Sara Joseph, and activist K Ajitha.

Mukesh was booked by the Kerala police on Thursday, August 29, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

“Film actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh has been facing many allegations in his personal and public life. Three women have already come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Mukesh. Mukesh has allegations of domestic violence, rape, and sexual harassment in the workplace. The government has once again included the person who is facing such allegations in a committee that is formed to frame a film policy,” the letter said.

The women also stated, “Mukesh should resign as MLA if he believes in democratic values. If he is not ready to do so, the government should be prepared to ask him to resign or remove him from the post. He should also be removed from the duties of the Film Policy Committee and the Film Conclave. Otherwise, MLA Mukesh will have to face fierce protests from the women of Kerala.”

The 10-member committee formed in 2023 to frame a film policy is headed by KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun and comprising members culture department secretary Mini Antony (as the convenor) and actors M Mukesh, Manju Warrier, Padmapriya, and Nikhila Vimal, and directors Rajeev Ravi and B Unnikrishnan, producer Santhosh Kuruvila, and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy. The committee is tasked with formulating a film policy, after considering the recommendations by the Hema Committee report and by seeking input from those from the industry.

Meanwhile, the fresh allegation against Mukesh came in the aftermath of the release of the redacted version of Hema Committee report, which talks about the abysmal working conditions and rampant sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

In 2018, a top casting director had accused Mukesh of behaving inappropriately with her years ago. Mukesh had denied the allegation. Recently, another woman alleged that Mukesh demanded sexual favors in return for a membership in Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), an apex body for artists in the industry. A junior artiste also said that Mukesh misbehaved with her mother. He has also been accused of abusive behavior by his ex-wife Saritha, a prominent actor in south indian movies.