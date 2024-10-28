Kalamassery blast: Govt withdraws UAPA against lone accused Dominic Martin

One year after the blast at the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kalamassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, the state government has withdrawn the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against Dominic Martin, the lone accused in the case. The blast occurred on October 29, 2023, claiming eight lives including that of a school student .

Speaking to TNM, the investigation officer in the case, KS Sudharsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O, Traffic), said that the UAPA sections were omitted from the chargesheet since they didn’t get the prosecution sanction. “The initial chargesheet that we submitted in April included the UAPA charge and we were waiting for the government’s sanction. However, the sanction was not granted. Now the chargesheet includes charges related to murder and the Explosives Act,” he said. The trial for the case will proceed at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

The multiple blasts occurred on the third and final day of the Jehovah’s Witnesses event at the Zamra Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery. On the same day, Dominic Martin , a former member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, came forward to take responsibility for the blasts, stating that he had been unhappy with the teachings of the sect. He was arrested and booked under UAPA, Explosive Substances Act, and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Around 2,000 members of Jehovah’s Witnesses were attending the convention when the blasts occurred, leaving eight dead and more than 50 injured.

The first victim was 60-year-old Layona Paulose from Kuruppampady in Ernakulam, who died immediately due to severe burn injuries. The same day, 53-year-old Kumari from Idukki’s Thodupuzha also succumbed to her injuries. The next day, 12-year-old Libna from Malayattoor in Ernakulam, died with 95% burns. On November 11, Libna’s mother Saly Pradeepan died after remaining critical for days. Libna’s brother Praveen (24) died on November 17. On December 2, KA John, a retired revenue department official, died and five days after his death his wife, 76-year-old Lilly, died.