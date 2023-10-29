We were praying with eyes closed when blasts occurred: Kalamassery devotees

Jayan and his family from Pallikkara had arrived a little late and reached the convention centre five minutes after the explosion. “We had attended the convention on Friday and Saturday but didn't get a bus on time on Sunday. When we arrived, there was a lot of smoke coming from the hall and someone said there had been a big explosion and asked us to stay away,” Jayan said.

As the crowd thickened outside the hall, the police asked everyone to leave. Many of the devotees had left their belongings behind in their rush to get to safety. The police asked them not to stay back to search for their belongings just then.

Buses were arranged to take them to safety – hospitals or homes. Sixteen buses were at the spot by afternoon. One of the drivers, Baiju of St Mary’s bus service, said that the people boarding the bus looked scared and lost, and most did not have their belongings with them. The police provided them with a call centre number that they could later contact to check for their possessions.

A child and her grandmother waiting for their vehicle to Thodupuzha said that they heard three explosions, one after the other, and began to move out quickly, along with others. “We came only today, not on the first two days of the convention. This was the first event we attended in person after COVID-19 broke out. We were praying when the first blast occurred. When we opened our eyes, there was fire and smoke,” said Alphonsa, who was with her granddaughter Aleena, a class 10 student.

When Aleena saw the fire, she took her grandmother’s hand and moved out of the hall. “We looked for others we knew, to find out if they were okay. Some had sustained injuries,” she said.

“Young people were helping those who fell to get back on their feet. They did not run, they stayed back to help those who fell or were too slow to get out,” Alphonsa added, highlighting compassion in the face of disaster.