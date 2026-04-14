Inside Kerala student Nithin Raj’s home: Grief, unanswered questions, and a fight for truth

Until she turned to point at a stack of notebooks of her brother Nithin Raj, neatly bound on a table, Rekha had not faltered. For three days, she had been telling everyone who asked about her younger brother why she believed he must have fallen to his death at a dental college in Kannur on the afternoon of April 10. But as she turned the pages of his notebook, her voice broke. “Look at the handwriting of my little brother, look how neatly he kept his notes,” she said, pulling out book after book from his three years of NEET preparation.

RL Nithin Raj, a 22-year-old student who was in his first year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course at the Anjarakandy Dental College, died on Friday, in a suspected case of suicide. According to his conversation with family and friends, and as per the accounts of several of his classmates, Nithin had faced relentless harassment and casteist discrimination from professor Dr MK Ram, the head of the Oral Pathology Department and Sangeetha Nambiar, an associate professor. They have now been accused of abetting the suicide, and also charged under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act by the Kannur police.

“I am not sure what she [Sangeetha] did, but Ram used to harass him all the time. Some of it seemed casteist; he would have known Nithin’s was the merit seat for the SC community. The professor has been abusive towards other students as well – bodyshaming them, making colourist or casteist slurs, discriminatory towards those who did not come from well-to-do families, and so on. He had mocked my brother for his dark skin and asked him, ‘Have you seen yourself in a mirror? Do you know what you look like?” Rekha said.



She further said that her brother was insulted by Ram, who read out Nithin’s answer paper aloud in front of the whole class, pointing out his spelling mistakes and asking him if he knew English. “He had told my brother, ‘You are like a stray dog to me’. Other students have been calling me to talk about the offensive remarks he has made towards them. They say he would ask a girl about her gender, based on her looks, or ask a student wearing a burqa if she was a terrorist,” Rekha said.

Shifting narratives

Nithin had joined the course in September 2025. He was reluctant to take up BDS; his mind had been set on MBBS– a desire planted in childhood, because he would constantly hear his mother, Latha, say, “I will have my son trained to be a doctor.”

Nithin was the youngest of Rajan and Latha’s three children. The family lives in a modest house perched on top of a hill in Kottamala, near Nedumangad, 20 km away from the city of Thiruvananthapuram. Rekha is the eldest, and the second daughter is Nikhita. Both of them live in separate homes with their families. Only Rajan, Latha, and Nithin used to live in the house in Kottamala.