Kannur dental student death: SIT formed, national Scheduled Castes panel orders probe

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A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the death of BDS student Nithin Raj, who died by suspected suicide at a private dental college in Ancharakandi, Kannur. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has ordered a parallel inquiry and sought a report from the state police within five days.

Kannur City Police Commissioner P Nidhinraj said the SIT, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and including members of the district cyber cell, was formed in view of the “various allegations” that have emerged in the case. He said the team is conducting a detailed probe into the circumstances that led to Nithin’s death.

Nithin, 22, a first-year BDS student from Uzhamalackal in Thiruvananthapuram, was found lying on a stone-paved area between the administrative block and hospital around 1.30 pm on April 10. He was rushed to the casualty department but died at 3.35 pm.

Based on preliminary findings, police have added charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and invoked provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Section 3(1)(r), which deals with intentional insult or intimidation of an SC/ST member in public view.

The Commissioner confirmed that two faculty members, Dr MK Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar, have been named as accused in the FIR based on the allegations raised so far. He added that more names mentioned in complaints have also been included, and further action will depend on evidence gathered during the probe.

Police also said voice recordings attributed to Nithin Raj, in which he alleges casteist abuse, humiliation, and threats by a faculty member, were among the reasons for invoking provisions of the SC/ST Act. The authenticity and timing of these recordings will be examined through cyber forensic analysis.

The SIT will record detailed statements from classmates, hostel mates, and others associated with Nithin to establish the sequence of events. “Only after recording these statements can we arrive at greater clarity,” the Commissioner said, adding that many students are currently in distress and will be approached sensitively.

Police have also seized Nithin’s mobile phone and are examining chats, call data records, and voice conversations as part of the investigation. CCTV footage from various parts of the college campus has been collected and will be analysed further.

Separate loan app FIR, financial angle probed

In a parallel development, police have registered a separate case at the cyber police station linked to a loan app transaction involving the student.

According to the Commissioner, call data record analysis showed that Nithin had taken a loan through a mobile application around December–January and had received repeated calls regarding repayment. During the loan process, the contact number of another teacher from the college was also accessed by the loan agency.

“When the loan defaulted, the agency began calling the teacher as well, including repeated calls on April 10,” he said. Police said they are examining whether this sequence of events had any bearing on the case, and whether the contact details were shared voluntarily or accessed through app permissions.

National SC Commission probe

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed the state DGP to submit a report within five days on the circumstances surrounding Nithin Raj’s death.

Family members have alleged that Nithin was subjected to sustained mental harassment and casteist abuse by faculty members. Audio clips purportedly sent by him to classmates, in which he describes being insulted over his caste, appearance, and family background, and threatened with physical harm, have surfaced.

Following the allegations, the college suspended the two faculty members and constituted an internal inquiry committee. The State Human Rights Commission and Kerala State Youth Commission have also taken suo motu cognisance and sought reports from the police.

Police said the investigation will focus on examining the allegations and evidence on record to determine the circumstances that led to Nithin’s death.