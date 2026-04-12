Caste harassment alleged after Kannur dental student’s death; 2 teachers suspended

Two teachers of Kannur Dental College, Ancharakandy, were suspended over allegations of mental harassment of a first-year Bachelor of Dental Science student, who died in a suspected suicide on Friday, April 10. The family of RL Nithin Raj, 22, alleged that he was subjected to abuse based on caste and skin colour by the teachers.

Nithin, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, was found injured in the college backyard. He was immediately shifted to Kannur Medical College Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries at around 3 pm. Following the allegations, the college suspended Dr MK Ram and Dr KT Sangeetha Nambiar, Head of Department and Reader respectively in the Oral Pathology department. Nithin’s family has filed a complaint at Chakkarakkal police station.

Kannur Dental College Principal Dr Vinod Mony denied receiving any complaint regarding caste harassment. He told the media that a committee comprising faculty and student representatives has been constituted to inquire into the allegations.

Nithin, a native of Uzhamalakkal in Thiruvananthapuram, was the son of daily wage labourers Rajan and Latha. He is survived by two sisters, Rakhi and Nikhita. Rakhi told the media that Ram had shared Nithin’s answer sheet with his classmates and made them laugh at him.

An audio clip purportedly of Nithin explaining the harassment he faced in the staff room surfaced after his death. In the clip, he said the teachers threatened him and described the targeted harassment he faced. “I tolerated the insult as far as I could. They insulted my mother and her surgery. My answer sheet was distributed among students, pointing out my spelling mistakes,” he said.