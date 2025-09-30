From PK Rosy to Lokah: The century-long journey to a female superhero

In a little over a month since its release, Lokah, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as a yakshi fighting evil, has raked in milestone after milestone, including becoming the highest grossing Malayalam film.

To an outsider, this may not come as much of a surprise — Malayalam cinema, that respected repository of great films and pioneers, producing the first female superhero movie in India. But to the people of Kerala, it is an unbelievable journey that has taken nearly a century.

This is the land that chased away its first heroine. PK Rosy’s story is by now well known, thanks to the many writings and even a biopic about the first Malayalam film, Vigathakumaran. JC Daniel had picked her to be his heroine, and together they played the lead in the silent black-and-white film, screened at the Capitol Theatre in 1930.

The rest of Rosy’s story wipes away every ounce of nostalgia you might have felt for the early days of Malayalam cinema. Caste men in the audience at the Capitol Theatre were angered by Rosy’s portrayal of a privileged Nair woman. Their hostility had more to do with her Dalit origins than her gender. Rosy faded into oblivion for decades and never came before the public eye again, let alone acted in a film.