Revisiting Deshadanakili Karayarilla, Padmarajan’s poignant tale of love and friendship

Padmarajan, widely recognised as one of the finest writer-directors in Malayalam cinema, also started the new wave in the 1980s, along with Bharathan and KG George. One reason that his films, which didn’t get an audience when they released, are now considered classics was his ability to conceptualise beyond conventional boundaries. When narratives were too moralistic to step out of patriarchal structures, he dared to disrupt the concept of chastity with Namukku Parkaan Munthirithoppukal (1986). Similarly Thoovanathumbikal (1988), despite its male perspective, granted dignity and agency to one of its main protagonists, Clara, who opted for sex work, which was considered groundbreaking at that time. Nombarathipoovu (1987) is one of the earlier films that addressed autism, raising awareness about the issue. With the script of one of his seminal works, Deshadanakili Karayarilla (1986), about to be released as a book, it’s a good time to revisit the movie.

In one of the earlier scenes in Deshadanakili Karayarilla, Sally (Shari) and Nimmi (Karthika) are called to the principal’s office and caned mercilessly for skipping school to watch a film. That’s also the precise point when the characters are gradually taking form, their depths and dimensions emerging steadily. Nimmi trembles, tears streaming down her face, as the cane strikes her repeatedly, while Sally’s gaze locks onto the principal, her eyes unflinching as she accepts the punishment. Padmarajan, who also wrote the script, masterfully crafts a poignant narrative around two adolescent girls who are still navigating the vulnerabilities of school life, as they discover a sanctuary in each other’s company. It doesn’t take much time to understand why they felt isolated in a harsh and unloving world that’s relentlessly judging them.

True to form, Padmarajan’s title – which roughly means ‘Migratory birds never cry’ – perfectly distils the protagonists’ existential crisis and emotional turmoil. They are always flying in silence and their cries are always lost to the wind.

If MT Vasudevan Nair created an irrepressible, dreamy teen in Ammini (Aranyakam), Padmarajan’s portrayal of Sally and Nimmi is marked by complexity and depth, and also subtly subverts traditional teenage tropes. We are privy to their youthful aspirations gradually corroding as well as their disillusionment in how the world fails to perceive them. As Nimmi confides to Hari (Mohanlal) in a moment of disquiet, it has already eclipsed their innocence. Even in their giggles, we are able to see a wise, pain-tinged perception, born from a childhood lost too soon.