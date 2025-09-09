The many lives of Neeli: How Lokah strikingly reimagines Kerala's woman folklore icon

Where once the stories of Kalliyankattu Neeli were tales of male desire and punishment, Lokah, directed by Dominic Arun and co-written by Santhy Balachandran, recasts her as a saviour rather than a seductress.

Of course, she still directs her wrath at men who trespass, but there is no lure in her gaze, no promise of intimacy. Her power is not measured in the fear she incites, but in the lives she shields.

The lore of Neeli

While the story of Kalliyankattu Neeli may have circulated orally for centuries, it is Kottarathil Sankunni’s Aithihyamala (Garland of Legends), published in the early 20th century, that cemented her place in Kerala’s imagination. The eight-volume compendium gathered more than a hundred legends of yakshis, brahmarakshasses, maadans, maruthas, odiyans, witches, saints, and nobles, and in doing so, canonised which tales would define Kerala’s folklore.

As per the Aithihyamala, Neeli was born as Alli, the daughter of a devadasi. Bound to the temple from childhood and barred from marriage with mortal men, Alli’s life was defined by caste and ritual. That was until her beauty attracted Nampi, a Brahmin priest, whose betrayal and murder of her became the origin of her transformation into the yakshi. The book has since been a touchstone for retellings, from kathaprasangams and temple recitals to television serials and films.

Here, Neeli’s so-called monstrosity is inseparable from the caste order of her time. As the devadasi’s daughter, her desire and defiance of the caste boundaries set for her, which she broke by choosing to live with Nampi, became grounds for her brutal punishment. The outlines of her tale mirror countless other yakshi stories — a woman betrayed by a man she loved, killed or abandoned, transformed into a monster who then becomes a cautionary tale. Her rage is hardly a mystery, as it grows directly from betrayal and violence. But the way these stories are told transforms this rage into something excessive and monstrous.

The yakshi, here, represents the erotic excess men long for, but also the punishment for giving in to that desire. Her very presence carries a warning — that women who are too ‘beautiful’, too desiring, or too defiant will turn monstrous. The horror, shaped by patriarchal and dominant-caste anxieties, lies not in male betrayal but in female vengeance.

In Lokah, however, Neeli embodies much more than this horror. The film acknowledges Aithihyamala, but instead of simply reproducing its account, the film treats it as one more layer in Neeli’s long afterlife — a story to be contested, not merely inherited.

Where Aithihyamala locked her in the mould of the seductress-turned-monster, Lokah reopens the myth to imagine what else she could be.

Her power, in the film, is physical and deliberate. The yakshi who once enticed and consumed men now acts decisively to protect the vulnerable. Her clothes signal her as a figure of action, not ornamentation. The film, essentially, allows the yakshi to reclaim space for herself, not as an object of terror or fascination, but as an agent of her own will.

Caste still anchors the story, but differently. This Neeli is a tribal girl, marginalised and forbidden from the spaces the king inhabits. When she and her friends enter his forest temple out of curiosity and accidentally carry away a trinket, it is not desire but survival and inquisitiveness that brings the wrath of authority upon them. The king sets their temple ablaze, massacres the community, and leaves Neeli and her family cornered. In the abandoned cave where she escapes, she gains strength and immortality through a seemingly supernatural encounter with bats. Her family is slaughtered, and the girl who once ran from danger now bites back, forging the mythic Neeli through trauma, anger, and the quest for justice.

The continuity with the old legend is clear. In both versions, Neeli’s power emerges from the violent enforcement of social hierarchies.

Where the devadasi’s daughter was punished for transgressing caste and gender boundaries, the tribal Neeli suffers at the hands of a king whose violence enforces exclusion. Both narratives frame her wrath as a response to structural injustice, whether rooted in patriarchal caste codes or feudal oppression.

Neeli and Kathanar

The role of Kadamattathu Kathanar, the legendary occultist priest, is central to Neeli’s story in the Aithihymala. As the legend goes, he is the authority who finally restrains the yakshi, reinforcing male control over female power. Kathanar here is not just a character, but the moral and ritual pivot around which Neeli’s legend revolves.

It’s worth noting that Kathanar may not always have been part of Neeli’s story. In some versions, for example, Alli’s murderous husband dies shortly after being bitten by a snake. She and her brother are then reincarnated as children of a Chola king, only for it to be revealed later that they are malevolent spirits, who are out and about at night slaughtering the villagers’ cattle. The villagers pursue the siblings and cut down the tree her brother has taken refuge in, killing him. Neeli then takes vengeance on the villagers, as well as her reincarnated husband, before eventually finding peace and transforming into a benevolent deity.

Nevertheless, the dynamic between Neeli and Kathanar has strongly influenced popular culture to the extent that Neeli is almost always mentioned alongside the priest. In the Asianet television serial Kadamattathu Kathanar, for example, Sukanya’s Neeli is the series’ first major antagonist, and her conflict with Kathanar drives the narrative. She is ultimately overcome twice by the priest, underscoring the familiar tension between female power and male authority.