From Nanpakal to Kaathal: TNM’s pick of best Malayalam movies of 2023

More than 230 Malayalam films came out in 2023, most of these released in theatres while a few premiered on Over The Top platforms. A small selection stood out with unusual themes, beautiful portrayals and performances, or simply great writing. Interestingly, Malayalam cinema’s senior-most star and art house veteran Mammootty had a good year with three of his movies doing wonderfully well and being hailed among fans as well as critics. Here, we pick out a list of the best movies in Malayalam this year.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam – Mammootty had begun his run of critically acclaimed films already with the likes of Puzhu and Bheeshma Parvam last year. Performance-wise, he takes it a notch up with Nanpakal, playing a common man falling asleep on a bus and waking up as an entirely different person. Lijo Jose Pellissery, known for his unusual characterisations, has Mammootty in his best form, twiddling between a Malayali James on a pilgrim trip and a Tamilian Sundaram delivering milk in a village. You get your own Alice-in-wonderland, only without the visible props.