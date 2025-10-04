Deadly amoebic infection on the rise in Kerala, but survival stories bring hope

It is in this context that Kerala’s numbers become significant, both in terms of the number of infections, as well as the recoveries.

Kerala has reported 30 deaths due to amoebic meningoencephalitis since May 2024. As of September 30, the total number of diagnosed cases in the state had reached 124.

More than three-fourths of the patients have survived this otherwise fatal infection, bringing the mortality rate down to 25% in Kerala compared to the global average of 89%.

Cases in Kerala should be placed in a larger context when it is a disease so rare that it is hardly tested for, let alone diagnosed. Until early 2023, only an average of 3.7 cases were reported worldwide every year. The more fatal type of the disease, PAM, was diagnosed only in 488 people between 1962 and 2023, across the globe.

2025 story

The doctors point out that most of the cases reported this year are not the more fatal PAM, but GAE, caused by acanthamoeba, which can take a long time to manifest symptoms. In two years, only 11 cases of PAM have been diagnosed in the state. The other kind of amoebic infection has a longer incubation period, and so it can be hard to trace the source. It is also more likely to affect people with comorbidities.

About 25 to 26 cases of adults with amoebic meningoencephalitis were diagnosed at the Kozhikode Medical College this year. Six of the patients died, most likely, due to existing conditions – heart problem, liver disease and so on, which would in turn make them less tolerant to the cocktail of medicines used for the amoebic infection, says Dr Shameer. But they too get counted among amoebic deaths. On the other hand, there are recovery stories that surprised the doctors.

One of them is a person aged around 30, who was diagnosed with PAM and had an abscess in his brain. “He had come with the usual symptoms of fever and severe headache and all. But the brain abscess - accumulating puss – made it even more dangerous. Repeated tests were turning positive. Medicine was injected directly to the spinal cord, and not through IV. One month later he began to show improvement, but it took further time for the cerebrospinal fluid to be clear of the amoeba. He recovered after three months and we discharged him only a week ago,” says Dr Shameer.

One of the most celebrated recoveries in the state was reported earlier this month, when a student with PAM as well as a fungal infection (caused by the fungus aspergillus flavus) survived both conditions. After four months of treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the student from Kollam was discharged fully healthy.