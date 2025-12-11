Conviction or not, Malayalam cinema has been reshaped by the survivor’s stand

In real life, the wheels of justice turn slowly and when it comes to crimes against women, they turn so slowly that it might be imperceptible. It is natural to feel disappointed, disheartened and cynical. Because if this is the fate of a celebrity, what hope do ordinary women with far fewer resources have?

As accused No. 8 Dileep walked out of the court and faced the camera triumphantly. He played the victim once again — a do-gooder unfairly targeted by a vindictive ex-wife and a shoddy police investigation.

The speed with which certain sections of the Malayalam film industry welcomed him back to the fold wasn’t in the least surprising. The online PR campaign to whitewash him is in motion as we speak, and the actor’s new film, Bha. Bha. Bha, will hit the screens on December 18.

But does this mean the survivor’s eight-year struggle was for nothing? Has the movement for gender justice been discredited because of the court’s verdict?

Far from it.

The Malayalam film industry has seen a seismic shift, transforming it from a space where unprofessional conduct and sexual harassment were treated like family squabbles to one where an IC is mandatory for every film organisation, production company and set.

Through the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and its unwavering efforts towards creating a gender-just workspace, the industry has witnessed the Ambedkarite slogan ‘Educate, Agitate, Organise’ come alive.

There is more awareness about gender equality and rights; more survivors are speaking up and protesting the misogyny within the industry. Most of all, these efforts aren’t happening in isolation — they have led to a culture where systems of accountability are being put in place.

The Hema Committee report, despite the redacted names, is a powerful documentation of women from the Malayalam film industry coming together to speak up about the insensitivity, injustice and violence that they confront.