Pulsar Suni interview: How the hired rapist justified the crime

“Abducting someone is not a big deal. It’s like picking up a chicken from the street. There’s no real risk,” said Pulsar Suni, one of Kerala’s most high-profile criminal suspects.

On December 8, the Principal District and Sessions Court convicted Suni of abducting and sexually assaulting a top female actor. The quantum of punishment for the crime, which took place on February 17, 2017, will be decided by the court on December 12.

Suni told TNM that he had carried out the rape for a promised amount of “1.5 crore rupees.”

In September 2024, the Supreme Court had granted Suni bail, noting that “the trial is not likely to be concluded within a reasonable time.”

During the thirteen months he spent out on bail, Suni was barred from speaking to the media. But one month after he stepped out of prison, he agreed to be interviewed by TNM’s Nidhi Suresh, speaking to her over multiple phone and in-person conversations. Read the detailed interview here.

Early in the exchange, he issued a direct threat: “If by any chance word gets out that I spoke to you, it won’t just be bad for me but for you as well. Don’t misunderstand me, it is a threat. I hope you understand why I need to say that.”

Throughout these conversations, Suni described the violence he inflicted upon the survivor, as though he were narrating a scene from a film. He said that in February 2017, he and five other men abducted the leading female actor, and held her captive in her own car. He admitted to sexually assaulting her in the back seat, while the vehicle drove through the busy streets of Kochi around 9pm.

The assault, he explained, was video recorded on a mobile phone. Suni also said that he made three copies of the visuals of the assault.

What Suni did is classified as rape under the Indian law. TNM will not go into details of his description.

According to him, he had done the survivor a “favour” by not gangraping her, and said he expected her to be grateful.

This is a crime that stunned Kerala.

But Suni was confused over the public attention surrounding his crime, stating, “This is not such a big deal. It is you people [the media] who made this a big deal.”

Listen to a clip of TNM's conversation with Suni: