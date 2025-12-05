How power shaped the actor assault case: A look at the 28 witnesses who turned hostile

Dileep’s previous acts of vengeance

During his almost four-decade-long career, Dileep had gone from a small-time mimicry artist to a superstar film actor, producer, theatre owner, distributor, and more. His sway over the industry was so large that at one point of time, there were many in the industry and the media who believed that his power and influence easily outweighed that of both Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two unmistakable giants in Malayalam cinema.

Dileep allegedly used this influence to directly and indirectly harass the survivor, even denying her work. As things got worse, she filed a complaint with A.M.M.A accusing Dileep of harassment and blocking her film opportunities.

Edavela Babu was the general secretary of A.M.M.A when the survivor complained against the harassment. His initial statement to the police in July 2017 acknowledged this and accepted that he believed in the veracity of her complaint. He had told the investigators that A.M.M.A does not keep a record of such complaints, but he had personally spoken to Dileep about the complaint and asked him not to “interfere in unnecessary things”.

However, during the case’s trial, he backtracked.

Babu said that the survivor had neither told him about being sidelined from movies nor filed a complaint. He told the court, “I have not given a police statement to the contrary.”

It is important to note here that Dileep held unquestionable influence in the association. In fact, A.M.M.A had relied on Dileep for a major fundraising project in 2008. That year saw the release of the star-studded film Twenty20, a Dileep production in which a host of stars acted without taking payment, in an effort to raise money for welfare programmes run by A.M.M.A. A fixed deposit of Rs 1 crore was made in the association’s name from the film’s profits and unspecified amounts were used for the medical treatment of a veteran actor and the construction of the house of another.

During the trial, Babu downplayed Dileep’s financial contributions to the association. “Dileep is only a minor financial source for A.M.M.A,” he said, adding that it is not true that he is giving false statements in court because of Dileep’s stature and power.

Also noteworthy is that Babu acted in a film with Dileep after the latter was named as an accused in the crime.