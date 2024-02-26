Behind Suresh Gopi’s bid to win Thrissur for BJP, philanthropy and realpolitik

A star philanthropist

For the past five years, Suresh Gopi, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, has strived to keep up his presence in Thrissur. “Though he lost the elections, he remains committed to the people of Thrissur. He visits the constituency once or twice every month, travels widely to meet people, and provides assistance on a scale even an elected representative cannot,” said Justin Jacob, district general secretary of the BJP in Thrissur.

While serving as a Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi allocated Rs 1 crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to renovate Thrissur’s Sakthan Market, though his nodal district was Thiruvananthapuram.

Suresh, a fish seller at Sakthan Market, told TNM that the conditions in the market were unbearable. “Waste used to pile up and we did not have proper facilities. When Suresh Gopi campaigned here in 2019, he saw our plight and promised renovation. Though he lost the election, he began the work in 2021 and the place was transformed. In 2022, he returned, met us all, bought a huge king fish, and left,” Suresh said.

Another move that helped the actor-politician bolster his image and the bond with local party workers was his decision to adopt Avinissery, a BJP-ruled panchayat in Thrissur, under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in 2020. He also allocated Rs 1.5 crore from the MPLADS to develop Avinissery. The fund helped the panchayat to construct an anganwadi and day home, install street lights, high-mast lights, and build roads and drainage, according to Hari, president of Avinissery panchayat. “He also distributed coconut saplings to residents of the panchayat,” Hari said.

Other than using MPLADS, philanthropy is another strategy adopted by Suresh Gopi to get close to voters and widen his influence. Financial assistance to the needy is doled out through the ‘Lakshmi Trust’, which, according to reports, is named after his daughter who died in a vehicle accident in 1992 when she was 18 months old.