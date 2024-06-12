Prajwal Revanna rape case: SIT advocate Jayna Kothari resigns

Jayna Kothari, the Additional Special Public Prosecutor representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Prajwal Revanna rape case has stepped down from her position. Jayna tendered her resignation on June 11. Senior Counsel Ravivarma Kumar, Ashok Naik and BN Jagadeesha are the Special Public Prosecutors who are representing the SIT at present. The government had appointed Jayna Kothari and Ashok Naik as Additional Special Public Prosecutors on May 8.

The bail granted to HD Revanna has been challenged by the SIT and will be heard in the High Court on June 14.