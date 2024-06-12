Prajwal Revanna rape case: SIT advocate Jayna Kothari resigns
Jayna Kothari, the Additional Special Public Prosecutor representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Prajwal Revanna rape case has stepped down from her position. Jayna tendered her resignation on June 11. Senior Counsel Ravivarma Kumar, Ashok Naik and BN Jagadeesha are the Special Public Prosecutors who are representing the SIT at present. The government had appointed Jayna Kothari and Ashok Naik as Additional Special Public Prosecutors on May 8.
The bail granted to HD Revanna has been challenged by the SIT and will be heard in the High Court on June 14.
Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna’s anticipatory bail application in another case where he has been accused of rape was rejected by a special court on Wednesday, June 12.
The former MP has been in another case of rape filed against him. Prajwal had fled to Frankfurt, Germany the night of April 26 after polling for the general elections closed in his constituency of Hassan. He was at the Bengaluru Airport on May 31.
So far, four women have accused Prajwal of rape. One of the survivors has further alleged that she was abducted, by Revanna's father and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna. Prajwal is accused of sexually abusing many other women in Hassan and videographing the sexual acts. Between April 28 and May 2, multiple complaints were filed against Prajwal, with the SIT probing the allegations. Prajwal is also the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
Following widespread outrage, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal, but he still contested the general elections from Hassan where he sought re-election. However, he lost to Shreyas Patel of the Congress by a margin of 42,649 votes.
