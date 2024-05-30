Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna arrives in Bengaluru, arrested at airport

On May 27, Prajwal released a video claiming he would appear in front of the SIT for questioning on May 31 at 10 am. He also said he was unaware of the charges against him when he travelled abroad. Terming it as a Congress conspiracy to malign him, he expressed confidence of being cleared of all charges.

Meanwhile, in Hassan, around five thousand people participated in a rally and protest on May 30 demanding Prajwal’s arrest. The crowd, gathered under various organisations, demanded that Prajwal not be given bail.

Prajwal’s father, HD Revanna, was arrested on May 4 on charges of kidnapping and is now out on bail. He has also been accused of sexual harassment by another woman. Revanna has challenged these cases against him in Karnataka High Court.

Prajwal is accused of raping three women, sexually harassing another woman and videographing the sexual acts of more than 70 women. He is said to have made nearly 3,000 videos of such acts and some of the videos were circulated in Hassan district in the days leading up to the election for the Hassan MP seat to which Prajwal is seeking re-election.

A petition for seven days to appear before the SIT was rejected and a lookout notice was issued to the airports.

This is a developing story.

TNM has been continuously reporting on this case, speaking to survivors and others affected to, explore the the profound societal impact of the sexual abuse videos. Our coverage can be accessed here.