‘I’m happy Prajwal is arrested, punish him for his evil deeds’: Survivor tells TNM

Sunita (name changed) has been confined to a house in Bengaluru with her mother with 24/7 police protection for weeks. She fell ill a couple of days ago and had to be taken to hospital due to low blood pressure. As one of the few women among the 70 allegedly videographed by Prajwal Revanna to come forward and file a complaint, Sunita is crucial to the police investigation. She told The News Minute on the morning of May 31 that she felt relieved following Prajwal Revanna’s arrest.

“He should not be granted bail at any cost and should be punished for all the anachara (evil deeds) he has done. Not just Prajwal but his father HD Revanna and mother Bhavani should also be put behind bars. None of them should get bail,” the young woman told TNM. Prajwal is behind bars, but Sunita has a lot more to be worried about.