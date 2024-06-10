Prajwal Revanna remanded to judicial custody till June 24

Rape-accused former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Monday, June 10. Following his first court appearance on May 31, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had Prajwal’s custody till June 6, which was later extended to June 10. The special court for elected representatives hearing the case has also ordered his transfer to the Bengaluru Central Prison until June 24.

Four women have accused Prajwal Revanna of rape so far. One of them was kidnapped, allegedly by his father and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna. Prajwal is also accused of sexually abusing many other women in Karnataka’s Hassan and videographing the sexual acts. Between April 28 and May 2, several complaints were filed against Prajwal and HD Revanna, with the SIT probing the allegations.

Since his arrest, Prajwal has been assigned an all-women team as a police escort to send a message of reassurance to the survivors and the public. He is undergoing interrogation but is reportedly uncooperative.

Following the outrage that the videos caused, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal. On June 4, he lost the Hassan Lok Sabha seat to which he had sought re-election in the 2024 general elections.

TNM has been continuously reporting on this case, speaking to survivors and others affected to, explore the the profound societal impact of the sexual abuse videos. Our coverage can be accessed here.