Why Mohanlal’s defense of queer dignity on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is significant

For Kerala’s LGBTQIA+ community, season 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam just offered a moment that was profoundly affirming and long overdue — a superstar’s public defense for queer dignity on prime-time television. In a recent episode, host Mohanlal confronted two wildcard contestants, Lakshmi and Mastani, who had made disparaging remarks about Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, the show’s first openly lesbian couple. Lakshmi had gone so far as to say she would never welcome them into her home, while Mastani accused them of “normalising LGBTQ culture.”

Mohanlal didn’t hold back. He asked Lakshmi how anyone could make such a statement, and made it clear that if they could not accept the couple, they were free to leave. “They don’t live at your expense,” he said, adding that he would welcome Adhila and Fathima into his own home with an open heart. He also emphasised that Bigg Boss Malayalam demands respect and inclusivity, warning that repeated disrespect could lead to removal from the house.

The impact of the actor’s words is even more profound when considered alongside what Adhila and Fathima have endured. Their bond has long been shaped by very public struggles against discrimination, coercion, and erasure. When their relationship came to light, both faced intense familial and social opposition. The conflict reached a point where Noora was forcibly subjected to conversion therapy, a discredited and pseudoscientific practice aimed at ‘changing’ someone’s sexual orientation through psychological and sometimes physical coercion.

Adhila ultimately approached the Kerala High Court with a habeas corpus petition, and in a landmark 2022 ruling, the court affirmed their rights as consenting adults to live together — a decision that was celebrated as a victory not only for them but for LGBTQIA+ rights in the country more broadly.

It was this couple who had been insulted on Bigg Boss, and Mohanlal’s forceful defense of their dignity was a striking intervention. The moment also resonates within a larger pattern in Malayalam popular culture, where leading stars are beginning to use their visibility to challenge prejudice. Mammootty, for instance, made waves with his portrayal in Jeo Baby’s Kaathal , a 2023 film that sensitively explored queer desire and the social constraints faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in Kerala.

Queer representation on Bigg Boss Malayalam is not new. Across nearly every season, contestants who identify as LGBTQIA+ or actively support queer issues have appeared in the show. Season 4, which we covered extensively at the time, offers a clear example of how meaningful moments can unfold.