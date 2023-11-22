LGBTQIA+ communities in Kerala take to the streets to protest rising cyber attacks

Members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ communities in Kerala, on Wednesday, November 22, took to the streets near the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram in vehement protest against the alarming surge in social media pages targeting them. The protestors marched from Palayam Rakthasakshi Mandapam to the State secretariat, bearing placards against transphobia and queerphobia, seeking government intervention to combat cyberbullying, which has taken a severe toll on their mental health.

Athul PV, a member of the queer community, told TNM that the perpetrators behind such cyber attacks operate through a network of deceptive fake profiles, primarily on social media platforms, especially Instagram. “Their target is not only the queer community members but also women and people with disabilities. They employ a disturbing tactic of sending derogatory personal messages, laden with abusive language. Adding to the distress, they also appropriate the photos and videos shared by community members and edit the content and post in their profiles,” Athul explained and added that the number of harassers is quite less, but they often use multiple profiles to intimidate us into thinking they are part of a huge crowd.

Aami Neermathalam, a second-year student at Maharaja’s College, pointed out that the impact of such cyber-attacks is amplified by their organised nature and that they are not always limited to the virtual space. “Students and members of the transgender community find themselves particularly singled out, facing orchestrated and targeted assaults both online and offline. The impact of these repeated and consistent attacks is deeply traumatic and pushes us towards ideations of death by suicide. What makes the situation worse is the coordinated nature of the attacks, as they operate in groups rather than as isolated persons. After they post derogatory content, about 300-400 odd people start online attacks against queer individuals,” she said.