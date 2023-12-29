‘Vijayakant was a model of friendship’: Rajinikanth bids tearful goodbye to Captain

Even as Kollywood personalities and politicians poured into Island Grounds in Chennai to pay their final respects to ‘Captain’ Vijayakant, his close friend and superstar, Rajinikanth, visibly shaken, addressed the media. “There is so much to say about him, most importantly, it is his friendship. He was a model of a good friend. If you interacted with him even once, you would never forget about it for the rest of your life. Everyone became bound to his love. People were willing to lay down their lives for him. Yes, he would lose his temper with his friends, politicians and the media, but no one could be angry with him. Why? Because there was justice behind his anger,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajini, who is known to be very close to the late veteran actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief, said he had been at a shooting spot in Kanniyakumari at the time of Vijayakant’s passing on December 28. “There was never any self-interest behind his anger, there was love. He was an example of bravery. All those who have ever spoken to him will have so much to say about him. Two memories come back to me. Once, when I was very ill, I was admitted to Ramachandra Medical Mission. I was unconscious. The media, fans, and public presence there become impossible to control. Vijayakant arrived there. I have no idea what he did, but in five minutes, he cleared the crowds,” Rajini said, struggling with his grief. “Once I returned home, he said, ‘Give me a room near his. I will ensure that no one disturbs him’. My family can never forget this.”

Rajini recalled a similar situation during their time together in Singapore and Malaysia for a ticketed event to raise funds for the South India Cine Artistes' Association, more commonly known as the Nadigar Sangam. Vijayakant was serving as the Association’s president at the time, and this event – many have recently recalled – saved the Nadigar Sangam from bankruptcy.