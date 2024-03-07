Santhosh Narayanan calls out Maajja CEO for crude remarks on Enjoy Enjaami artists

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan issued a statement criticising an insensitive post shared by Noel Kirithiraj, the CEO of Maajja, a record label that produced the popular song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. Santhosh Narayanan recently issued a video statement where he did not name Maaja but alleged that they had not paid the artists who were involved in the making of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, including his step-daughter Dhee and rapper Arivu. On March 7, Noel took to his Instagram stories to explain what entails for the artist and the label when they sign a “360 agreement.” At the end of the explanation, he shared a post, without naming the song or artists but comparing them to people who want a sugar daddy without fulfilling “their obligations.”

Noel’s Instagram story featured a meme that said ‘You’re telling me that you want a sugar daddy without giving him the sugar?’. Along with the meme, Noel wrote on his story, “Unless you are prepared to fulfil your obligations, you may be confusing a legal agreement with a sugar daddy. But even with a sugar daddy, you have to give him the sugar. So I am not sure of your logic…”

Sharing a screenshot of Noel’s post on Instagram, Santhosh said that he needed to be called out for all the “tasteless comments and bullying.” Further criticising Noel for his inappropriate comparison, Santhosh said, “Shame on you Noel for sexually shaming all the incredible artists that worked with you. You need to be called out for all the tasteless comments and bullying. It is now your time to repay all of these innocent artists. Let the whole world see what you have done to the indie music community.”

Asking Noel to “lawyer up”, the music composer said, “You have absolutely no rights to have any of my music in any of your channels. Lawyer up. Here we come.”