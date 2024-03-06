AR Rahman distances from ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ label after composer revealed they were unpaid

Santhosh also pointed out that the label is still receiving revenue from his YouTube channel. “This has been going on forever. This is also one of my first posts on the topic and I just want to say that I am here for the indie artists and will make sure that your dues are cleared,” he said.

So far, the song has clocked nearly 48 crore views on YouTube alone.

Following the clarification, Santosh extended his solidarity to AR Rahman for being another “victim” of Maajja. He also disclosed that they were bullied by Maajja.

“My dearest @arrahman sir has always been a pillar of support without any expectations through the entire Maajja fiasco and he is also a victim of many false promises and malice. Thank you, sir. Many indie artists including Arivu, Svdp, Dhee, and many others including myself have also never been remitted our revenues in any form and have been bullied with emails,” he posted on social media platform X.

He further wrote, “I understand that emotions are high and would urge you all to support the indie artists in this juncture. I will definitely triple click on the entire episode with my mentor @beemji and rapper @Arivubeing in the coming days and as many of you know, I wish the best for them with love and want to make sure all indie artists get their fare dues met soon. Here we come.”

https://x.com/Music_Santhosh/status/1765092396411633897?s=20

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was also in the news earlier for controversy about its credits and alleged appropriation. Santhosh Narayanan was credited for composing the song during the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai in 2022. During the event, the song was performed by Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal, and Arivu took to social media to say that he had written, composed, and performed the song.

Read: Tiffany ad to Enjoy Enjaami — a look at art, appropriation & the voice of authenticity

Shortly after Arivu’s statement, Dhee, who is also Santhosh’s step-daughter, took to social media and said that the song was a collaborative effort and that she had always credited the rapper. Santhosh further underlined this by saying that in 2020, Dhee had an idea for a song that he composed, recorded, and co-sang, which was later released in 2021 as ‘Enjoy Enjaami’.

The erasure of Arivu from the cover of Rolling Stone India also created a huge controversy in 2021. The magazine interviewed singers Dhee and Shan Vincent de Paul who were part of Maajja’s music album and featured them on their cover but Arivu, who is a Dalit artist, was sidelined. This also led to a fallout between director Pa Ranjith and Santosh.

Read: Director Pa Ranjith hits out at Rolling Stone and Maajja over Arivu's exclusion

Read: Rolling Stone India, Maajja must answer tough questions over Arivu’s erasure