‘If we don’t light camphor, we will be termed terrorists’: Pa Ranjith on Ram temple

Reacting to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, filmmaker Pa Ranjith said that each person across India needs to work towards countering “regressive politics.” Speaking at the pre-release event of Blue Star, a film bankrolled by his company Neelam Productions, Ranjith began by saying, “Today is an important day, isn’t it?” He went on to add: “It has come to the point that if we do not light camphor in our homes today, we can be considered terrorists. India is moving towards a very dangerous future. There is a fear among us about what kind of India we will be living in the next five or ten years. Before entering that time period, we are using art to correct ourselves, to erase the regressive ideas that have been taught to us and to remove communal ideas from our minds.”

Blue Star stars actors Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Keerthi Pandian and others. The film is directed by Jai.

“This art is a tool that can reach people easily. We believe that art can counter the effects of regressive politics. It is this belief that we are doing our work. We must each work towards saving India from such a future. I believe that across India, people will do the same,” Ranjith also said.