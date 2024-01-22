Malayalam actors, directors share Constitution preamble on Ram temple inauguration day

“We the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India a into a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic, Republic and to secure to all its citizens:

Justice, social, economic and political;

Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

Equality of status and of opportunity and to promote among them all;

Fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

in our Constituent Assembly, this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949 do Hereby Adopt, Enact and give to ourselves this Constitution.”

The consecration of the Ram temple or the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is scheduled to begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of more than 8,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. Over 13,000 security personnel have reportedly been deployed. Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain, and Rohit Shetty are also among those attending the Ram Temple’s inauguration.