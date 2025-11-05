About past love, conversations, and a strange incident: Ithiri Neram director Prasanth

What among all the myriad expressions in a film would have made the creators choose for its poster, the image of a couple strolling in the night? There, in a dimlit street is a clear picture of Zarin Shihab in her faded kurta and a barely visible smile on her face. Alongside her is Roshan Mathew, tall and dreamy, hands in his pockets. Like a postcard of a memorable night, the poster of Ithiri Neram on the fences of buildings and online pages prompted viewers to revisit an old memory, bring back a lost lover, and picture an evening together.

Young people interviewed as part of the film’s promo waved away the chance. No, they said, they did not want anything to do with their ex, it was traumatic or bad enough the first time around. “That was a surprise,” says filmmaker Prasanth Vijay, who assumes it is a generational difference. He would have thought there would be more regrets, or desires for a second chance.

The film is essentially a love story, woven in conversations, when two old friends separated by years and long distances come together for an evening. But wouldn’t that familiar picture – the stroll, the gesture, the night street – bring alive memories of another couple on another stretch of road in the much loved film 96, I ask Prasanth. That was the initial idea, he admits, to let the reference create some interest in the film. “But later on,” he says, “it became a baggage. Now we are eager to correct that impression, that once you are inside [the film] it is not anything you have seen before.”