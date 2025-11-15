A runaway techie who found his calling in cinema: Actor Anand Manmadhan interview

Something must have stirred in Anand Manmadhan that day, 15 years ago, as he waited for the second round of an IT job interview in Kochi. He left without attending the interview and walked into a theatre that was screening Traffic (2011), a film that would herald the arrival of a new wave in Malayalam cinema. Sitting before the big screen, Anand felt at home, sensing that he could only belong to this world of cinema, and he’d be happy to be a part of it anyway he can.

It sounds like a sequence from a film that Anand — now recognised as a versatile actor — may star in.

He remains unpredictable — an actor who cannot be pinned down and typecast. He may play a sympathetic elder brother (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey), an emotional party worker (Ponman) or a thug with a speech disability who loves English romcoms (1744 White Alto).

Anand is that rare breed of a dependable ‘character actor’ that Malayalam cinema was once rich in. In eight years, he has carved a lovely space for himself, without letting go of his passion for cinema that had once made him cut a job interview short.

He speaks to TNM on a Friday afternoon, after his weekly ritual of watching the latest Malayalam film on the big screen. He tries to never miss one, unless there is work.

Anand’s own film was released the Friday before that, a conversational romance called Ithiri Neram. He played a full-fledged role as Chanchal, whom Anand describes as “a choriyan (irritating) character”.