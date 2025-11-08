Tiny talents, big snubs: For the first time, no child won Kerala State Film Awards

Midway through Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, a Malayalam movie headed by children of 11 and 12 years, two groups of schoolboys play a cricket match to decide the custody of a bench, much valued for not having shaky legs. All through the thrilling moments of the game, a little boy takes it upon himself to offer commentary loaded with wit, shrills of excitement, and mimicking popular commentators. It was nothing short of pure entertainment. Unfortunately, neither he (Karthik Prithvi), nor any of the other little boys and girls in the film, shot in an upper primary school in rural Thiruvananthapuram, were deemed worthy of winning the Kerala State Award for Best Child Artist this year.

Not just the actors of Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, but no child from any of the 128 films including the six children’s films submitted for the 2024 Awards were chosen in the Best Child Artist category. This is the first time, since the Kerala State Awards were constituted in 1969, that such an omission has taken place. The Best Children’s Film has, however, been skipped many times before.

Speaking after the announcement of the awards, jury chairperson and renowned actor Prakash Raj said that they did not find a single attempt to make a children’s film worthy of an award. “With great humility, we request the film fraternity to please think of making children’s films and write roles for children. Writers and directors should realise that it is not just elders or youth but children too who form an important part of society. What they think, understand, and what constitutes their world has to be made into cinema. None of the films [this year] talked about children’s perception. A few of the child artists were not speaking their age, they were just props,” Prakash Raj commented, opening a can of worms.