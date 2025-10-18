Beyond the memes, what Malayali actors from Param Sundari have to say

Beyond the mocking of the massacred Malayalam in Sundari’s accented dialogue, fresh attention has also fallen on the Malayalis who have acted in the film. Among them, senior actor and scriptwriter Renji Panicker features in several viral video clips from the film that highlight his attempts to ‘translate’ Sundari’s broken Malayalam, often by repeating her lines in his responses.

For instance, when Sundari walks into a kalaripayattu practice and says in an attempt at Malayalam: “Instead of shouting at everyone, call Venu, he will fix everything,” Renji Panicker’s reply sounds like an explainer: “Yes, you are all telling me to call Venu and that he will come and fix everything.” In another scene, Sundari says, again in broken Malayalam: “You didn’t tell me Venu was coming,” to which Renji replies, “Meaning I did not tell you about Venu’s coming, but Venu asked me not to, hahaha”.

At a recent promotional event for another film, Renji Panicker responded to a question about the criticism of Param Sundari’s stereotyping Malayalis. He said that the film’s target audience was not Malayalis, and the north Indian makers had tried to create a character from another linguistic background with their limited resources and understanding. “If we try to speak Hindi, it will sound funny to them too,” he said, adding that Param Sundari was meant to be an out-and-out fun film, and the makers had no intention of portraying Malayalis in a bad light.