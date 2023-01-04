Watch: Vijay’s Varisu trailer out, reveals glimpses of family action drama

‘Varisu’ is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, and stars an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj.

Flix Kollywood

Ending a long wait for Vijay fans, the makers of his upcoming film Varisu unveiled the film’s trailer at 5 pm on Wednesday, January 4. Sharing the trailer, the film’s production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted: “THE BOSS has arrived #VarisuTrailer feast is here nanba.” While the Tamil trailer was released first, the film is also being released in Telugu with the title Vaarasudu, and the Telugu trailer is expected to release later on Wednesday, around 7 pm. The film is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, and stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It also features Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu and other actors in supporting roles.



The two-and-a-half-minute long trailer shows glimpses of sentimental family drama involving a massive business empire. Vijay is seen as the youngest son in a joint family, with Sarath Kumar and Jayasudha appearing as the parents, Srikanth and Shaam playing the elder brothers. Prakash Raj appears as the antagonist. Director Vamshi Paidipally is known for Telugu films like Oopiri and Maharshi.

Varisu is produced by Tollywood producer Dil Raju. The film is slated for theatrical release during Pongal this year. Varisu will be clashing at the box office with Ajith’s Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. Meanwhile, Tollywood will also witness the release of major star-driven films this festival season, with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy gearing up for a Sankranti release.

