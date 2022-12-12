Itâ€™s Vijay vs Ajith again: 12 times two of Tamilâ€™s biggest stars clashed at box office

Vijayâ€™s â€˜Varisuâ€™, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, and Ajith-Manju Warrier starrer â€˜Thunivuâ€™ are both scheduled to release on Pongal next year.

Two of Tamil cinemaâ€™s biggest stars, Vijay and Ajith Kumar, are once again headed to lock horns at the box office. Vijayâ€™s Varisu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, and Ajith-Manju Warrier starrer Thunivu are both scheduled to release on Pongal next year. Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, while Varisu has been produced by Dil Raju and Sirish.

Among the two, Varisu is coming to theatres after facing a number of roadblocks along the way. The filmâ€™s release was initially scheduled for Sankranti this year alongside Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. This, however, had to be delayed after the Telugu producersâ€™ council issued a notice to theatre owners to restrict new Telugu dubbed releases for Sankranti, in order to allot more screens for Chiranjeeviâ€™s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishnaâ€™s Veera Simha Reddy. Meanwhile, Varisu also had to face legal scrutiny for shooting with elephants without submitting prior notice to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Now that both the starsâ€™ films have been scheduled for a simultaneous Pongal release after an eight-year gap, the anticipation is running high among fans. While many believe that such clashes between the duo can be dated back to 2001, when their fan clubs had engaged in a verbal war as their films Friends (starring Vijay) and Dheena (starring Ajith) released together and ran successfully, some others believe that the rivalry began as early as in 1996, when the actors were still grappling to carve a name for themselves in the industry. Tracing this trend, we have put together a list of the actorsâ€™ prior box office clashes.

Vaanmathi vs Coimbatore Mappillai (1996)

In 1996, Vaanmathi starring Ajith and Coimbatore Mappillai starring Vijay had a simultaneous Pongal release. Both the films were received well and were commercial successes. Notably, director Agathiyanâ€™s Vaanmathi marked a stellar success by running for 175 days at the box office. However, Coimbatore Mappillai was arguably a bigger blockbuster.

Kalloori Vaasal vs Poove Unakkaga (1996)

Within a month, two more of their films â€” Kalloori Vaasal starring Ajith alongside Prashanth and Poove Unakkaga starring Vijay â€” released on the same date. While Ajithâ€™s film didnâ€™t fare well at the box office, Poove Unakaaga marked a breakthrough in Vijayâ€™s career, running for 250 days. The latter was also remade in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen vs Nesam (1997)

Released for Pongal, Ajithâ€™s Nesam suffered losses in the box office. However, Vijayâ€™s Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen was a profitable super hit film. The theatrical release also coincided with Minsara Kanavu starring Kajol, Prabhu Deva, and Arvind Swamy, and director Mani Ratnamâ€™s political drama Iruvar loosely based on the lives of former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

Rettai Jadai Vayasu vs Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997)

In December 1997, both the starsâ€™ films released within a weekâ€™s span. Vijayâ€™s Kadhalukku Mariyadhai starring Shalini and Sivakumar ran in the theatres for 150 days. In the film, Jeevanandam (played by Vijay) and Mini (Shalini) elope as Miniâ€™s family opposes their relationship. The plot takes a turn as they experience a sudden change of heart before tying the knot. Ajithâ€™s Rettai Jadai Vayasu, a love story where Ajith fights for his loverâ€™s hand, wasnâ€™t received as well as Vijayâ€™s.

Unnai Thedi vs Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999)

Both Ajith and Vijay once again tasted success together in 1999 as their Unnai Thedi and Thulladha Manamum Thullum respectively performed well in the box office. Ajith in Unnai Thedi tries to reconcile his mother with her family and Vijay in Thulladha Manamum Thullum plays the role of a struggling singer who tries to help a woman (Simran) who loses her eyesight. The latter, however, was celebrated for more than 150 days in the theatres.

Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven vs Kushi (2000)

In 2000, Ajithâ€™s Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven with a huge star cast including Simran and Nassar failed to meet peopleâ€™s expectations. In the film, Ajith plays the role of a devoted Army officer forced to choose between his job and his love interest. However, Kushi starring Vijay, Jyothika, Vivek, and Shilpa Shetty performed exceptionally well and went on to win several awards. Kushi, a simple love story between two egoistic youngsters, was also remade in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Dheena vs Friends (2001)

In 2001, both the starsâ€™ films once again released together on Pongal day and were blockbuster hits. While Vijayâ€™s Friends â€” which also starred Suriya and Vadivelu â€” was widely appreciated for its balance between comedy tracks and a serious plotline, Ajith was established and celebrated as an action hero through Dheena, which eventually was declared the winner. Dheenaâ€™s plot explores the turns that the eponymous protagonistâ€™s life takes, after a misunderstanding with his brother results in the death of their sister.

Villain vs Bagavathi (2002)

Bagavathi, starring Vijay, Reema Sen, and Jai, revolved around a tea shop owner seeking to avenge the death of his brother Guna. Meanwhile, Ajith in Villain played the role of a bus conductor who steals from corrupt people to provide funds for the people with disabilities. Both the starsâ€™ films were declared as commercial hits. However, upon comparison, Villain arguably performed better.

Anjaneya vs Thirumalai (2003)

Post Villain in 2002, Ajithâ€™s role in Anjaneya as an undercover police officer who infiltrates a mafia failed miserably in the box office. Although Thirumalai, where Vijay plays the role of a young man navigating the problems posed by his girlfriendâ€™s father, was profitable at the box office, both the films were slammed with negative reviews from critics.

Paramasivan vs Aathi (2006)

Both Ajithâ€™s Paramasivan and Vijayâ€™s Aathi garnered negative reviews in 2006, when the films released a day apart during pongal after three years. In Aathi, Vijay, alongside Trisha, plots the death of a criminal who killed their entire family. Paramasivanâ€™s plot revolves around Siva (Ajith), a criminal who is used as a hitman by a police officer who intends on killing him after he completes the mission. While Paramasivan recorded a decent run, Aathi suffered at the box office.

Aalwar vs Pokkiri (2007)

Yet another simultaneous release for Pongal happened in 2007. This time, Vijayâ€™s Pokkiri was a commercial blockbuster which ran for 200 days in Tamil Nadu. The film was eventually remade in Telugu as well. In the film, Vijay plays the role of an undercover police officer who poses as a gangster to end the notorious masters of land mafia. However, Aalwar, a story where Ajith avenges his dead family, suffered a loss.

Veeram vs Jilla (2014)

Seven years later, their films Veeram and Jilla duelled. Although both the films were largely celebrated at the box office, Ajithâ€™s Veeram, which revolved around a rugged manâ€™s struggle to control his temper for the sake of his love interest, with a star cast consisting of Tamannaah and Santhanam, fared better. Nevertheless, Jilla, in which Vijay plays the role of a police officer who initially hated policemen, completed a 100-day run in the theatres.