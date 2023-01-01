From Ajithâ€™s Thunivu to Mohanlalâ€™s Alone: Trailers unveiled on New Yearâ€™s eve

A number of announcements including launch of trailers and release date updates were released on December 31, marking the occasion of New Yearâ€™s eve.

The trailers and updates from much-anticipated south Indian films were unveiled on December 31, on the occasion of New Yearâ€™s eve. Kollywood star Ajith, fondly known as â€˜Thalaâ€™, pulls a bank heist in the trailer of Thunivu, while Mollywood star Mohanlal starred in the trailer of Alone, which sets the tone for a horror flick. Updates from films like Silambarasan starrer Pathu Thala, as well as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K were unveiled on Saturday, December 31.

Thunivu

The trailer of actor Ajith Kumarâ€™s Thunivu was unveiled amid much fanfare online. The trailer features Ajith pulling a bank heist. It was reminiscent of actor Ajithâ€™s 2011 Tamil film with Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha. Ajithâ€™s character going all guns blazing in the trailer, has been appreciated by fans. The bank heist thriller stars Manju Warrier as the female lead, while it also features Veera, Samuthirakani, Ajay, John Kokken, Mahanadhi Shankar, Amir, Pavni, Cibi Chandran, GM Sundar, Bhagavathy Perumal and others in key roles. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu is set to hit the big screens during the festival of Pongal next year. The film marks the third collaboration between Ajith and director H Vinoth.

Alone

Setting the tone for an eerie horror flick, the trailer of Malayalam film Alone was unveiled on December 31. The upcoming film features actor Mohanlal as Kalidas in the lead. He is the only character appearing in the film, while it will star actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and Siddique among others in voice roles. Alone is helmed by Shaji Kailas and written by Rajesh Jayaraman, while it is produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. The film features other supporting characters on voice-only roles.

Project K

A sneak peek video from actors Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhasâ€™s upcoming film Project K was unveiled on New Yearâ€™s eve. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film has been billed a big-budget flick. The sci-fi film will reportedly feature futuristic vehicles on screen and is also supported by automobile manufacturers Mahindra & Mahindra. The new sneak peak video walks audiences through the making of a â€˜high-techâ€™ wheel.

Poi Indri Amaiyathu Ulagu

The trailer of upcoming Tamil film Poi Indri Amaiyathu Ulagu was also launched on Saturday. Starring Praveen Raj, Vivek Prasanna, Sakshi Aggarwal and Daniel Anne Pope revolves around a group of childhood friends meeting at a house to celebrate new year's eve. According to the trailer, hell breaks loose when couples start viewing each othersâ€™ calls and messages as a part of a game. The theme is similar to actor-director Pradeep Ranganathanâ€™s Love Today.

Other important announcements such as the release date of actors Silambarasan and Gautham Karthikâ€™s Pathu Thala and the first look poster of actors Anaswara Rajan and Arjun Ashokanâ€™s upcoming Malayalam film Pranaya Vilasam were unveiled on Saturday. Pathu Thala is set to hit the big screens on March 30.

