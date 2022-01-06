Watch: Trailer of Bro Daddy promises an entertaining family drama

Helmed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Bro Daddy' is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial movie, Bro Daddy, was unveiled on Thursday, January 06. The trailer promises an entertaining family drama. Bro Daddy has Mohanlal, Meena, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex and Kaniha in the lead roles. The cast also includes actors Murali Gopy and Soubin.

The trailer shows John Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Annamma (Meena) as a couple and Eesho (Prithviraj Sukumaran) as their son. Eesho falls in love with Anna (Kalyani Priyadarshan) the daughter of Kurian (Lalu Alex) and Elsy Kurian (Kaniha). In the teaser, which was unveiled earlier, the makers had revealed that Kurian and Annamma went to the same college and the former had feelings for Annamma.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother and actor Mallika Sukumaran has also been roped in for a fun cameo role. In September 2021, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced the same through a video from the sets of Bro Daddy, where he directed both Mohanlal and his mother Mallika for a few scenes. “When you get to direct an all-time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! (sic),” he had written on social media.

Bro Daddy is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on January 26, 2022.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the technical team includes Deepak Dev as the music composer, Abhinandan Ramanujam as the cinematographer, Akhilesh Mohan as the editor and Gokul Das is also part of the team as the art director.

Makers of Bro Daddy wrapped up the shooting in September 2021. The film landed in a controversy after the team commenced production outside Kerala due to the lockdown in the state. However, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) had issued a statement to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting the government to permit films to resume shooting within the state in view of the impact it had on the lives of daily wage workers in Malayalam cinema.

Notably, actor Mohanlal also played the lead in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer. Prithviraj had also appeared briefly in the 2019 film. Interestingly, Prithviraj will play an important role in Barroz, which marks Mohanlal’s directorial debut. A glimpse from the film was released earlier last month and the film is likely to hit the big screens this year.

Watch: