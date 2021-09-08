It’s a wrap for Prithviraj, Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Bro Daddy

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial Bro Daddy, starring Mollywood star Mohanlal wrapped up shooting on Monday, September 6. Sharing the news with fans, Prithviraj noted that he had a lot of fun watching Mohanlal in front of the camera. He also thanked producer Anthony Perumbavoor and extended his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film.

“Done! #2ndDirectorial! It’s been such a joy to watch him have so much fun in front of the camera! Thank you cheta @mohanlal, #AnthonyPerumbavoor for having so much faith and conviction in me, thanks to a fantastic cast, and a superb crew! #BroDaddy,” Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote in an Instagram post.

Touted to be a family drama, Bro Daddy stars an ensemble cast that includes actors Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir. Prithviraj will also be acting in the film. Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, Bro Daddy has Abhinandan Ramanujam as the cinematographer. Deepak Dev is on board as the music composer, while Akhilesh Mohan has been roped in as the editor. The technical team also includes art director Gokul Das.

Prithviraj Sukumaran debuted as a director with the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer, in which he also played a small role. Lucifer also starred actor Mohanlal in the lead.

Earlier, the film was caught in a controversy for commencing shoot in Hyderabad and other cities outside Kerala, after the Kerala government denied permission to shoot movies in the state due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. Citing how the decision added to the woes of local daily wage workers in the Malayalam film industry (who lost opportunities when the sets moved), the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issued a statement directed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting the government to allow film shooting.

Speaking about the decision to commence shooting in Telangana, Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of Bro Daddy, had told the media that they could not afford to wait any longer. He also added that although it was more expensive, they were left with no other option.

Mohanlal is currently working on his next with director Jeethu Joseph that is titled, 12th Man.

