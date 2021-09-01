Prithviraj posts pic of Mohanlal and mom Mallika from Bro Daddy shoot

The actor-director captioned the picture from the sets 'Bro Daddy with Pro Mommy'.

Flix Mollywood

There is Mallika Sukumaran on an armchair, wearing a traditional white sari worn by Christian women in Kerala, looking tough. In front of her is a bearded Mohanlal bending down. They are in a photo, grabbed from a video, and duly posted on Facebook by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran. He writes on top of the photo, "When you get to direct n all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame!"

The frame is from Bro Daddy, Prithviraj's second film as a director. Like in his first, Lucifer, Mohanlal is leading the show, nearly appearing the same with a beard and a long kurta on him. Mallika, veteran actor and Prithvirajâ€™s mother, plays an elderly character in the film. In another photo, Prithviraj too joins the senior actors and captions it, "Bro Daddy with Pro Mommy!" He is also playing an important role in the film.

The shooting of Bro Daddy began mid July in Hyderabad. Prithviraj had then shared a photo of him with actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays an important role in the film. Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon had shared another photo of him behind the camera, watching the shots. "Director sir back in front of the monitor," she had written on Instagram.



Mallika and Mohanlal in Bro Daddy

The film is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal and is believed to be a fun family drama. Other actors expected to be in the film are Meena, Lalu Alex, Soubin Shahir, Kaniha and Murali Gopi.