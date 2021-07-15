Prithviraj and Mohanlal's Bro Daddy shoot starts in Hyderabad

Due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala, several filmmakers are shifting shooting locations to neighbouring states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Flix Entertainment

The shoot of the movie Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kalyani Priyadarshan kickstarted in Hyderabad on July 15, Thursday. Prithviraj who is playing a prominent role in the movie, is also its director. Prithviraj has shared a working still on his Instagram page, in which he is seen with Kalyani.

Earlier there was a controversy over the Kerala government denying permission to shoot movies in the state. Due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala, necessitated by the high number of cases reported every day, several filmmakers are shifting shooting locations to neighbouring states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Antony Perumbavoor, producer of Bro Daddy had told the media that they are shifting the shoot to Telangana and that they cannot afford to wait more. He said that though it's more expensive they have no other option.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the Malayalam film industry and according to industry sources close to 100 films are ready for shoot, but are forced to be delayed or shelved.

As per reports, Bro Daddy produced by Aashirvad Cinemas is a fun family drama. In another picture shared by Supriya Menon, Prithviraj was seen behind a monitor watching the shots. "And we kicked off BroDaddy this morning! Director Sir back in front of the monitor!" Supriya wrote on Instagram. Prithviraj and Kalyani are sharing screen for the first time. As per reports Meena, Lalu Alex, Soubin Shahir, Kaniha and Murali Gopi play other major roles in the movie. The movie is scripted by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. Prithviraj Sukumaran debuted as a director with â€˜Luciferâ€™, in which he also played a small role.