Watch: Tovinoâ€™s â€˜Minnal Muraliâ€™ teaser shows glimpses of a fun superhero film

The film is directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul.

Flix Mollywood

An announcement asks the people of a town in Kerala to report any information they have of a man who calls himself Minnal Murali. He has, says the announcement, created panic and assaulted police at the Kurukkanmoola school anniversary, and pulled off a heist at the bank. The announcement is followed by an explosion and a catchy background score sets in, as the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Minnal Murali rolls on.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who plays the lead in the film, walks in performing stunts as villagers look on. You see a superhero costume being hurriedly stitched and a masked man behind a vehicle, suggesting a superhero story â€“ the first of its kind in Malayalam cinema.

The film is directed by Basil Joseph, who has earlier made Godha and Kunjiramayanam. It is written by Arun Anirudhan, Justin Mathew.

We also catch glimpses of Baiju, Aju Varghese and Dharmajan in the short teaser, which ends with Tovino displaying quick reflexes, sending a falling jar back to the table with a leg kick. And then winking at the surprised man behind the counter.

The first look poster of the film released last week in five languages. It showed a man in a black shirt and a white mundu and face covered in a red towel, running with a book against a moonlit background where an explosion has taken place.

Sameer Thahir has cinematographed the film and Shaan Rahman has composed the music.

The film is produced by Sophia Paul, who had to suffer a major loss after a film set in Kalady was vandalised by a Hindu right-wing group in May. Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, which is part of the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad, had demolished the church-like set, stating that it was built near a Hindu temple.

The movie, which had come to a halt after the COVID-19 outbreak, is now in the post-production stage.

Watch: Teaser of Minnal Murali