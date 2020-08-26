Tovino’s ‘Minnal Murali’ first look poster out in five languages

Directed by Basil Joseph, the film has Tovino playing a superhero.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali have released the first look poster of the film in five languages. The dark-themed poster shows Tovino in a black shirt and white mundu, his face covered in a red scarf, running with what looks like a notebook or diary in his hand. The background shows a moonlit night with several people marching on a beach with flaming torches and huge fires burning far away.

A press note from the filmmakers states: “The big budget super hero flick is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters, is directed by Basil Joseph and has Sameer Thahir handling cinematography. The team has roped in Hollywood sensation Vlad Rimburg as the action director, who has been a part of international hits like the Will Smith starrer Gemini Man, The Last Witch Hunter, Netflix – Lucifer, Batman: The Telltale Series, Baahubali 2, Salman Khan starrer Sultan and numerous others.”

The statement also mentions that Minnal Murali has been shot extensively in Kerala, particularly at rustic and unexplored locations. While Tovino Thomas plays the lead role, the star cast also includes Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Sneha Babu, Shelly Nabu Kumar, P Balachandran, Baiju Santhosh, Surjith, Harisree Ashokan, Mamukkoya, Bijukuttan, and others.

Elaborating on the film’s technical crew, the press note reads, “Minnal Murali has a dynamic crew that includes Baahubali art director Manu Jagadh handling the most intricate and challenging sets that demand aesthetic brilliance. The movie has the very versatile Shaan Rahman scoring music to Manu Manjith’s lyrics. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, and has editing by Livingston Mathew. Andrew D’Crus is the VFX supervisor and sound design is by Nixon George. Cedin Paul and Kevin Paul are the project designers of Minnal Murali. Hassan Vandoor has done make-up, and has Melwy J designed costumes.”

The shooting of Minnal Murali came to a grinding halt owing to the outbreak of COVID 19 across the globe and the team is waiting for the government to lift the lockdown. According to the filmmakers, the film is currently in the post-production mode.

Meanwhile, Tovino’s Kilometres and Kilometres will be premiering on TV on the Asianet channel during the upcoming Onam festival. Jeo Baby is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Tovino producing it under his own banner. Incidentally, it is his first production venture and he is co-producing it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth. While Joju George plays a pivotal role in the film, the supporting cast includes India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Vinay Forrt and Ramesh Pisharody. The technical crew of this film includes Sooraj S Kurup and Sushin Shyam for composing the score and BGM respectively, while Sinu Siddharth is cranking the camera and Rahman Mohammed Ali and Prejish Prakash are in charge of the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)