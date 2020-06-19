One more accused arrested for vandalising Tovinoâ€™s â€˜Minnal Muraliâ€™ film set

The church-like film set, which was made for the upcoming Malayalam movie â€˜Minnal Muraliâ€™, was vandalised by members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal in May.

news Crime

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Friday arrested one more person who was part of a Hindu right-wing group that vandalised the film set of upcoming Malayalam movie Minnal Murali, in Kalady. The church-like set, which was erected for the movie directed by Basil Joseph, was demolished by members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, which is part of the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad.

It was on May 24 that the group destroyed the church set, stating that it was built near a Hindu temple. Six persons, including a leader of Rashtriya Bajarang Dal, have already been arrested.

On Friday, police arrested 30-year-old Vishnu Prasad, who is the ninth accused in the case. According to police officials, Vishnu Prasad has been an accused in multiple criminal cases.

All the accused are charged with sections including trying to create communal disharmony, theft, along with sections of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. The accused will also be made to pay up compensation for vandalising the set.

The prime accused in the case, Ratheesh aka Kara Ratheesh, who was arrested earlier, has been accused in three murder cases and several murder attempts.

The police officials have said that sections of Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act will also be imposed on the accused men.

Posting pictures of the mob trying to demolish the structure, one of the leaders had even written on social media that they decided to demolish it since it was built in front of Mahadeva shrine in Kalady, which is in Ernakulam district.

Many from the Malayalam film industry and even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the vandalism. Coming down heavily on the persons, the CM had said that Kerala is no grounds for communal forces to play games.

The shooting of Minnal Murali, which has actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, was postponed due to lockdown.

