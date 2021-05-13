Watch: Teaser of Nivin Pauly starrer ‘Thuramukham’ promises a powerful period drama

The Rajeev Ravi directorial ‘Thuramukham’ is based on the protests against the Chappa system at the Kochi harbour in the 1950s.

Flix Mollywood

Nivin Pauly, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam movie Thuramukham, unveiled the teaser of the film on Thursday. “Finally here it is!! Super happy to share #ThuramukhamTeaser #RajeevRavi,” Nivin wrote, sharing the teaser on Twitter.

The teaser opens with visuals of chaotic protests. We then see close-up shots of various members of the cast including Nimisha Sajayan and Darshana Rajendran, while a protest slogan echoes in the distance. The people who appear to be workers look dejected, angry and heartbroken. In the subsequent sequences we see a teary-eyed yet fierce Nivin Pauly fighting those in power.

Watch the teaser of ‘Thuramukham’ here:

The movie is directed by filmmaker Rajeev Ravi and produced by Sukumar Thekkepat. Thuramukham stars Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles.

Nivin will be seen as Moidu, a Mattanchery-based port labourer in the film. Earlier, on the occasion of Labour Day, he launched a new poster from the movie to celebrate workers. Sharing the poster on Twitter on May 1, Nivin wrote, “A riot is the language of the unheard” -- Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s our tribute to all the workers!! #Thuramukham from #RajeevRavi.”

Cinematographer-turned- director Rajeevi Ravi made his directorial debut with the popular 2013 Malayalam movie Annayum Rasoolum. Thuram ukham marks his fourth directorial outing. The period film has screenplay by Gopan Chidambaram and is based on the play of the same name written by Gopan’s father KN Chidambaram.

The film is based on a series of protests that took place against the Chappa system, a practice that was followed at Kochi harbour during the 1950s, wherein waiting workers could get guaranteed employment only if they manage to catch one of the copper coins thrown at them by their employers at the docks. The protests subsequently led to police firing and left many workers injured.

The first-look poster, which was released in January this year, garnered positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Nivin awaits the release of the upcoming Mollywood movie Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. He also recently wrapped up shooting for Mahaveeryar.