New poster from Nivin Pauly starrer ‘Thuramukham’ unveiled on Labour Day

Helmed by Rajeev Ravi, ‘Thuramukham’ is based on the protests against the ‘Chappa system’ at the Kochi harbour in the 1950s.

Flix Mollywood

As popular Mollywood actor Nivin Pauly gears up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam movie Thuramukham, the makers of the movie unveiled a special poster marking the occasion of Labour Day on Saturday, May 1. Apart from featuring all the lead characters in the movie, the poster also showcases a collage of various instances from the movie. With splashes of red used extensively, the poster released on Labour Day fittingly sets the tone for a film that celebrates workers.

Sharing the poster with fans on Twitter, Nivin Pauly wrote, "A riot is the language of the unheard." -- Martin Luther King Jr. Here's our tribute to all the workers!! #Thuramukham from #RajeevRavi.”

Helmed by filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, Thuramukham stars actors Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. It marks the fourth directorial venture of cinematographer turned director Rajeev Ravi, who made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed 2013 Malayalam movie Annayum Rasoolum.

The period film Thuramukham has screenplay by Gopan Chidambaran and is based on the play of the same name, written by Gopan’s father KN Chindambaran.

The film will revolve around the protests that took place against the Chappa System, which was practiced in Kochi harbour during the 1950s. The system involved waiting workers who had copper coins thrown at them by employers, and those who managed catch one would be guaranteed work at the docks. The protest resulted in police firing, leaving some of the workers injured.

Nivin will be seen as Moidu, a Mattanchery-based port labourer. The first-look poster of the movie, which was released in January this year, went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is also gearing up for the release of the upcoming Mollywood movie Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. He also took to social media recently to announce that he has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Malayalam movie Mahaveeryar.