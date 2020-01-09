Nivin Pauly’s first look in ‘Thuramukham’ out

The poster features its lead actor and gives a glimpse of what the story is all about – the Chappa system.

Thuramukham is being directed by Rajeev Ravi of Kammati Paadam fame. He is also in charge of its scripting. The shooting of this film began in Kannur and has reached the post-production mode.

Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, son of KM Chidambaram, the film is on the famous protests against the ‘chappa’ system that was practiced in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s. The despicable Chappa system means copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. The melee that followed resulted in police firing and three labourers in Mattancherry succumbed to the injuries and this tale will be told in the film.

Thuramukham has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles and Poornima Indrajith has been roped in for a pivotal role in it. The film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith in the star cast. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

While Thuramukham is gearing up for release, Nivin Pauly will shift his focus to Padavettu and Gauri. Padavettu is bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna will be debuting as director with this flick and has scripted it as well. The first look poster of Padavettu was released some time ago to positive comments from the movie buffs and has created a lot of hype already. According to reports, music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

