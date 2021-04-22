‘It’s been a wonderful journey': Nivin Pauly wraps up shooting for ‘Mahaveeryar’

Directed by Abrid Shine, the film also stars Asif Ali and Shanvi Srivastava.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Nivin Pauly recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Mahaveeryar. Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, Nivin Pauly wrote a note thanking the director as well as other cast and crew members for being part of the journey. He also highlighted how they had to face so many challenges due to the pandemic. “And that’s a wrap for @mahaveeryar !!! What a journey this was amid the challenges faced due to the pandemic...A big thank you to everyone who are part of this film directed by @abridshine,” Nivin wrote on Instagram.

The Abrid Shine-directed film also stars actor Asif Ali. Prior to Mahaveeryar, Nivin and Asif had teamed up for the movies Traffic and Sevens. They are collaborating after eight years for Mahaveeryar. Sharing fun pictures from the sets, Nivin wrote in another Instagram post that he has had a wonderful journey working on the film. Calling Asif his partner in crime, Nivin mentioned that he was a gem. “It’s been a wonderful journey so far. @abridshine , working with you is always a delight. @asifali , my partner in crime, you’re a gem!! @ps_shamnas , thank you for the wholehearted support and being our pillar of strength,” Nivin posted on Wednesday.

Actor Asif Ali too shared goofy pictures of the duo from the sets and wrote on Instagram, "Good friends don't let you do stupid things...alone! "Meet my partner in crime! @nivinpaulyactor It doesn't look as though we are working together after eight long years!!Super excited about our #Mahaviryar

And @ajuvarghese this pic is for u.”

The movie also stars actor Shanvi Srivastava opposite Nivin. Mahaveeryar is bankrolled under Nivin’s home banner Pauly Jr Pictures along with Shamnas Indian Movie Makers. Nivin was last seen in the 2019 Malayalam film Moothon. Nivin also awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam movie Thuramukham.