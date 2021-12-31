Watch: Mohanlal-Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy teaser released

Bro Daddy is Prithviraj’s second directorial film after Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

The teaser of actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial venture Bro Daddy was unveiled on Friday, December 31. The film features actors Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

The teaser opens with John Kattadi (Mohanlal) recounting to Eesho John Kattadi (Prithviraj) about his college days when Kurian (Lalu Alex) was in love with the latter’s mother, Annamma (Meena). The teaser then goes on to introduce the characters in the film. Going by the teaser, the film is likely to be an entertaining family drama.

Bro Daddy will premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The first look poster was also unveiled on December 29. Notably, actor Mohanlal also played the lead in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer. Prithviraj had also appeared briefly in the 2019 film. The Malayalam film is billed as a fun family drama.

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the technical team comprises Abhinandan Ramanujam as the cinematographer, Deepak Dev as the music composer, Akhilesh Mohan as the editor and Gokul Das is also part of the team as the art director.

Team Bro Daddy wrapped up shooting in September this year. The film courted controversy after the makers decided to commence production outside Kerala due to the lockdown in the state. However, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) had issued a statement to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting the government to permit films to resume shooting within the state since it affects the lives of daily wage workers in Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, actor Mallika Sukumaran, has also been roped in for a cameo role. In September, Prithviraj Sukumaran had shared a video from the sets of Bro Daddy where he directed both Mohanlal and his mother Mallika for a few scenes. “When you get to direct an all-time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! (sic),” he had written on social media while sharing a screengrab from the video.

Watch: Bro Daddy teaser