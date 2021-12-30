Mohanlal-Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy to release on OTT, first look poster out

The Malayalam film is billed as a fun family drama and marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial venture

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Mohanlal, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran and actor Kalyani Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated film, Bro Daddy, is set to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Sharing the news with fans on Wednesday, December 29, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: “Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy #ComingSoon(sic).” Disney+ Hotstar also shared the first look of Bro Daddy on the streamer's Instagram page on Wednesday. "There's comedy, there's family drama. The name speaks for itself. #BroDaddy coming soon," the post read.

The Malayalam film is billed as a fun family drama and marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial venture after 2019's Lucifer. Interestingly, Lucifer also starred actor Mohanlal in the lead. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Bro Daddy.

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the upcoming film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin. Bro Daddy is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The technical team includes Abhinandan Ramanujam as the cinematographer, Deepak Dev as the music composer and Akhilesh Mohan as the editor. Gokul Das is also part of the team as the art director.

The team wrapped up shooting for the film in September this year. The film was caught in a controversy earlier as shooting commenced in cities outside Kerala since the state government had imposed lockdowns and restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) had issued a statement to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting the government to allow shooting within the state since local daily wage workers working on film sets had lost their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan was recently seen in the Malayalam period drama Marakkar and the Tamil political thriller Maanaadu, co-starring actors Silambarasan TR and SJ Suryah in important roles. The Venkat Prabhu directorial hit the big screens on November 25.

Mohanlal is currently working on his directorial debut Barroz. The promo teaser of the film was unveiled on December 26.

(With inputs from PTI)